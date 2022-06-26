The Ministry of Health is all set to make an official statement on the availability of the fourth dose of COVID vaccine. The fourth dose will be in accordance with regulations provided to the groups most vulnerable to infection who are suffering from chronic diseases, elderly and those who have been vaccinated with third dose after a certain period of time.

The dose will be for those who wish to be vaccinated, reports Al Rai. The booster dose is given to avoid complications when infected. It is important to follow precautionary measures and continue to adhere to health instructions.

