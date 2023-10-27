Muscat – The total population of Oman increased 6.1%, while the number of expatriates went up 11.1% – or 234,240 – at the end of the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year.

According to the National Centre for Statistics and Information data, Omanis currently account for 56.69% or 2,912,064 of the total population of 5,136,957, while the expat count at the end of September was 2,224,893.

The expat population in September 2022 was 1,990,653, while that of Omanis was 2,850,703. The population of Omanis in the last one year went up 2.12% or 61,361.

The expatriate population, which had dropped 11% – or 218,000 – in 2020, went back to pre-pandemic levels and crossed the 2mn mark in October 2022.

Muscat is the most densely populated governorate, followed by North Batinah. The capital city accounts for 28.7% – or 1,473,624 – of the total population of the sultanate, including 573,387 Omanis (38.9%) and 900,237 expatriates (61.1%). The governorate’s population increased 2.5% year-on-year till September this year.

North Batinah’s population rose 7.5% to 903,312 by September 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, constituting 17.6% of the total population of Oman. Omanis make up 64.7% – or 584,627 – of the governorate’s total population, and expatriates 318,685.

Dakhliyah is the third most populated governorate, recording a 6.8% population growth in 2023 till September. With 547,404 people – 390,554 Omanis or 71.3 % of its total population – it accounts for 10.65% of the total population of Oman.

With 54,224 people, including 35,761 Omanis and 18,463 expat, Musandam is the least populated governorate.

