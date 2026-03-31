Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC), a member of Nama Group, has invited bids from leading utility project developer/consortiums and contractors for the construction of the Sadaf 400kV Grid Station Project, a key development aimed at strengthening the sultanate’s power transmission infrastructure.

The project scope includes the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of a new 400kV grid station, said OETC in its tender notification.

In addition, the project will incorporate a 400kV Loop-in Loop-out (LILO) connection from Suwayhat to the Duqm Industrial Grid Station, ensuring enhanced network reliability and improved power transmission capacity in the region, it stated.

OETC has set April 28 as the deadline for submitting the bids.

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