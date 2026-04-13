MUSCAT - Omani renewable energy developer Naqaa Sustainable Energy LLC has been selected by the Government of Botswana to implement a 500 MW solar energy project at Maun in the northwest of the southern African nation.

Local media, citing Botswana’s Ministry of Minerals and Energy (MME), said the Omani firm has been named the ‘preferred Independent Power Producer’ to design, finance, construct, own, operate and maintain a 500 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant featuring an integrated battery energy storage system (BESS). The project — the largest thus far in the country — will operate under a concession of at least 25 years initially, they noted.

Significantly, the award stems from high-level exchange visits between Oman and Botswana late last year. President Duma Gideon Boko visited the Sultanate of Oman in October, followed by a reciprocal visit led by Abdulsalam bin Mohammed al Murshidi, Chairman of Oman Investment Authority (OIA), to Gaborone in November.

Among several agreements signed by the two sides that month, the Omani state-backed O-Green platform (which owns Naqaa Sustainable Energy LLC) and Botswana’s Ministry of Minerals and Energy inked pacts to establish integrated clean energy projects with a planned capacity of up to 3 gigawatts. The agreement was signed by Mustafa bin Mohammed al Hinai, CEO of O-Green and David Tsheole, Minister responsible for Minerals & Energy and Communication & Innovation in Botswana.

Muscat-based O-Green, established in 2025, is an integrated clean energy platform spanning the entire project lifecycle — from concept and design to construction, operations, maintenance and green technology development. Its portfolio includes Naqaa Sustainable Energy, tasked with delivering a gigawatt-scale pipeline of wind, solar and energy storage projects across Oman, the GCC and Africa; Mawarid Green Technologies, focused on wind turbine manufacturing and advanced green innovations, including storage; and SolarWadi, which leads renewable project development and deployment.

In particular, Mawarid Green Technologies is developing a major wind turbine manufacturing plant at the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, positioning it as the first facility of its kind in Oman and the wider GCC. Backed by an investment of around RO 70 million, the plant is designed to produce multi-megawatt turbines with an annual capacity of up to 1,000 MW, with commercial operations targeted from 2026.

Welcoming the announcement in Gaborone, Mustafa al Hinai, CEO of O-Green, remarked in a post: “Behind this milestone stands an exceptional team and a truly powerful partnership. O-Green is not just a company... it is a nation’s platform, built to enable transformation, scale impact and shape the future of energy at a country level”.

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