Muscat: As part of the ongoing efforts to safeguard the aviation environment and advance sustainability in the civil aviation sector, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has launched a new study aimed at reducing emissions from civil aviation activities.

The initiative, which focuses in its first phase on air operators, was introduced during a dedicated workshop organized in collaboration with Sultan Qaboos University, with the participation of key stakeholders from across the sector.

The study is expected to assess current emission levels and identify practical measures to mitigate environmental impact, in line with Oman’s broader sustainability goals. It also reflects the Authority’s commitment to aligning the aviation sector with international environmental standards and best practices.

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