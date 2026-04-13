Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman recorded a growth in international and domestic passengers in the first two months of 2026, compared to the previous year.

Although impacted by cancellations and regional restrictions, Oman's aviation sector has served as a key alternative hub for some travelers due to Omani airspace remaining partially accessible compared to other GCC neighbors

First two months of 2026

The number of international passenger arrivals rose by 2 percent to 1,133,214 from 1,111,071 in 2025, while the number of international departure passengers rose by 1.2 percent to 1,112,640 from 1,099,942 in 2025, according to the National Centre of Statistics and Information.

The number of international departing flights rose by 1.8 percent to 7,385 in 2026 from 7,256 in 2025, while the number of domestic passengers increased by 7.3 percent to 173,361 from 151,404 in 2025.

The top nationalities to depart from Oman on international flights were Indians, Omanis, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Egyptians, and British.

There was an increase of 377.2 percent in the number of transit passengers from 2,006 in 2025 to 9,573 in 2026.

The number of international arriving flights rose by 1.9 percent to 7,331 in 2026 from 7,1996 in.

The number of domestic passengers increased by 7.8 percent to 172,792 in the two month of 2026 from 160,321 in 2025.

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