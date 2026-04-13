MUSCAT: Oman Refreshment Company (SAOG) has scored 945 out of 1,000 in the latest American Institute of Baking International (AIB) Quality and Food Safety Audit, placing its Muscat facility among the top-performing manufacturing sites globally."Everything we do comes back to the people and communities we serve across Oman,” said Moosa bin Mohammed al Raisi, Board Member at Oman REFCO.

“This recognition is a testament to our national workforce. They take genuine pride in what they do, and it comes through in the quality of care and professionalism they bring every day. It also echoes the ambitions of Oman Vision 2040 to improve quality of life, competitiveness, and sustainability, priorities we hold ourselves to across the organisation

."Conducted by AIB International, one of the world’s leading food safety auditing bodies, the assessment covered a range of criteria including hygiene, sanitation, pest management, facility maintenance, employee practices and food safety programmes.

The unannounced nature of the assessment offers a clear snapshot of how sites operate under normal conditions, with Oman REFCO’s score reflecting the consistency and attention to detail across its operations.

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