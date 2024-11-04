Muscat: The Unified Admission Center at the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, and Innovation has announced the start of registration for the second sorting of study programmes for the academic year 2024/2025, which will run until Sunday, 10th November.

According to the centre, students from the academic year 2023/2024 who are not yet registered in the system are eligible to apply for the second sorting vacancies. In addition, students who previously registered but have not secured a study seat, as well as those who were offered a seat but did not complete their registration or subsequently withdrew, are also eligible to apply. However, students who have already secured and completed the registration for their study seat are not permitted to participate in the second sorting.

The centre explained that the appendix to the student guide for the 2024/2025 academic year, available on its website, provides full details of the study opportunities open for the second sorting. These include a total of 3,416 vacant seats across various programmes, unfilled due to a lack of applicants or rejection by previous candidates.

Vacant seats are available across several categories, including internal and external scholarships, placements at Sultan Qaboos University, Oman College of Health Sciences, the University of Technology and Applied Sciences, vocational colleges, and programmes designed for students with special needs. There are also competitive opportunities for the Professional Competency Certificate programmes in vocational colleges.

Eligible students can review the study programmes they are qualified to apply for by visiting their registration page on the unified admission system, where a "link to programmes that meet its conditions" provides relevant options. The centre advised students to arrange their programme choices in order of personal preference and interest in higher education institutions and specialisations.

The Unified Admission Center further clarified that previous programme selections from earlier registration stages do not carry over to the second sorting registration page. Therefore, students must re-enter all the study programmes they wish to apply for, even if previously listed.

To be eligible for competition in programmes at Sultan Qaboos University, external missions, and health specialities, students must have a competitive average equal to or exceeding the last accepted average in the first sorting round.

As previously announced, the centre has set key dates for the second sorting registration and acceptance process for the 2024/2025 academic year. After registration closes, candidates for programme-specific tests will be announced, with these tests scheduled from Wednesday, 13th November, to Sunday, 17th November. Final acceptance results for the second sorting will be released on the evening of Wednesday, 20th November 2024.

