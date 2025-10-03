Muscat: The latest satellite images and analyses from the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Center indicate that the tropical depression is centred northeast of the Arabian Sea at longitude 68.2°E and latitude 20.7°N. Wind speeds around the centre are estimated at 20-27 knots (37-50 km/h).

Forecasts indicate that the tropical depression will continue to move southwestward towards the centre of the Arabian Sea, with the possibility of further development over the next 48 hours.

There are no direct impacts over the next three days on the Sultanate of Oman, with a chance of high and medium clouds flowing.

Specialists at the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre are following the latest developments. The Civil Aviation Authority has urged the need to follow weather bulletins and reports issued by it.

