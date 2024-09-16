Muscat – Oman, represented by Oman Airports, will host the first GCC Airports CEOs Forum on Wednesday at the St Regis, Al Mouj Muscat, with the participation of the CEOs of airports from across the GCC.

This forum, in its inaugural edition, is part of ongoing efforts to deepen cooperation between the airports of GCC countries. It aims to drive economic growth, develop the region’s aviation and air transport sectors, benefit the people of the GCC, and enhance economic integration.

The forum supports the shared goals of GCC countries by fostering bilateral coordination between their institutions, in line with the aspirations of GCC leaders to achieve comprehensive and sustainable economic development. It aligns with the Gulf region’s strategic focus on investing in infrastructure and improving services to accommodate the expected growth in air travel and aviation.

Sheikh Aimen bin Ahmed al Hosni, CEO of Oman Airports, affirmed that the forum reflects the commitment of the aviation sector in Oman and the Gulf countries to joint efforts within a comprehensive vision for developing services and infrastructure, thus driving sustainable development in the region.

Hosni said, “The GCC Airports CEOs Forum will provide an important opportunity to explore cooperation in areas such as innovation, digital transformation, and the exchange of expertise in human resources and talent development. The forum will also discuss ways to enhance safety and security at airports, as well as tap into the potential of young people in areas of innovation and institutional excellence.”

Hosni, who served as Chairman of Airports Council International (ACI) from 2020 to 2023, added, “The airports of the GCC have seen remarkable progress in recent years and have demonstrated their ability to overcome challenges. They have managed to return to pre-pandemic levels quickly, even surpassing them, reflecting the strength of strategic planning and continuous investment in this vital sector.”

He also noted that reports from international institutions, such as Fitch Ratings, confirm that the aviation sector in the GCC continues to grow, supported by massive investments and ambitious infrastructure plans. This enhances financing opportunities and accelerates development.

Hosni further explained that air travel across GCC airports increased by 20% in 2023 compared to the previous year, surpassing pre-COVID-19 levels by 8%. The GCC countries’ plans aim to double air traffic by 2030 through infrastructure development and enhanced operational capacities.

He also praised Oman’s plans to add six new airports by 2028-2029, which will increase airport capacity to around 50mn passengers annually. He highlighted that this plan aligns with the goals of Oman Vision 2040, aimed at enhancing infrastructure and developing the transport sector to support sustainable development and strengthen the Sultanate’s position as a regional air transport hub.

He added that Muscat and Salalah airports have witnessed significant growth in passenger numbers, noting that the government is investing millions of Omani riyals in developing the infrastructure of the transport and aviation sectors to ensure the sustainability of this growth.

GCC airports are among the most strategically important hubs in global aviation due to their unique geographical locations, connecting continents and serving as key links in international air traffic. The expected GCC aviation bloc, which may be formalised during this forum, is expected to strengthen the global standing of these airports by consolidating joint cooperation and developing infrastructure, thereby opening the door to broader economic and investment opportunities.

