MUSCAT: The third regular session (2025-2026) of the tenth term of the Majlis Ash’shura (2023-2027) will discuss several issues from April 7 to 9, including the ministerial statement on the transport, communications, information technology, logistics and artificial intelligence sectors.

It will also discuss the proposals to designate certain areas in the Wilayat of Qurayat as tourist areas, to establish a national centre to guarantee financing for small and medium-sized enterprises, to attract international low-cost airlines to Suhar Airport, to establish a centre for family studies and Omani women's affairs and the the proposal to exempt families benefiting from the Family Income Support Benefit from paying electricity and water bills.

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