Ibri – The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning on Wednesday launched the Ibri Masterplan in Dhahirah governorate, setting out a long-term framework to guide the city’s growth and development to 2040.

The launch event, held in Ibri, was attended by the Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, H E Khalfan bin Saeed Al Shuaili, and senior officials.

Tahir bin Mabkhout Al Junaibi, Governor of Dhahirah, said the plan forms part of the governorate’s regional urban strategy and marks a key step in shaping Ibri’s future.

The plan aims to accommodate more than 121,000 residents by 2040 while addressing challenges such as dispersed settlements, uneven growth and fragmented infrastructure. It proposes regulating urban expansion, revitalising the city centre and improving the urban landscape to create a more integrated structure.

Officials said the framework seeks to balance economic, social and environmental priorities while improving resource efficiency and quality of life. It also aims to strengthen Ibri’s role as a development hub by diversifying the economy, attracting investment and upgrading infrastructure and services.

The strategy is built around five pillars: Green Ibri, Connected Ibri, Resilient Ibri, Productive Ibri and Distinguished Ibri. Measures include expanding public green spaces, developing parks along wadis and establishing a regional park. Plans also call for 62km of bus lanes to improve public transport and promote sustainable mobility.

The blueprint includes six new residential communities and measures to improve resilience, including regulating 11km of wadi channels. Economic plans focus on eight clusters, including food industries, logistics, energy, tourism and education, aimed at creating jobs and supporting growth.

Authorities said more than 190 projects will be implemented by over 30 public and private entities under a coordinated framework. The first phase includes more than 100 projects across infrastructure, transport, energy, agriculture and digital services.

The plan was developed with input from more than 560 participants through workshops and consultations, reflecting an emphasis on coordination between government, private sector and the community.