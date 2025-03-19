Duqm - The Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) has completed the first phase of a detailed plan to establish a fisheries and food industries complex in the zone.

The plan forms part of SEZAD's efforts to encourage investment in the sector and localize new projects.

Eng. Ahmed Ali Akaak, CEO of SEZAD, said that the first phase of the detailed plan occupies an area of 95 hectares out of a total area of ​​the fisheries and food industries complex in SEZAD, which has a total area of 750 hectares (7.5 square kilometres).

He pointed out that the complex accommodates 60 facilities, noting that the detailed plan provides for future expansion, when deemed necessary.

