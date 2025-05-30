MUSCAT: The World Bank’s contribution to advancing Oman’s ambitious Vision 2040—a long-term strategy for economic diversification, sustainability, and global integration—has been spotlighted in a recent article on the official blogging platform of the World Bank Group.

Titled “Oman Vision 2040: A Blueprint for Sustainable Growth and Global Integration,” the article is co-authored by Dr Khamis bin Saif Al Jabri, Chairman of the Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit, and Ousmane Dione, Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa at the World Bank.

According to the article, a decades-long partnership between Oman and the World Bank has made the institution a key ally in supporting the country’s shift from an oil-reliant economy to a knowledge-based, globally competitive nation. The Bank’s support aligns with strategic national goals outlined in Vision 2040, spanning multiple sectors.

A central pillar of this collaboration is improving the investment climate to foster private sector-led growth. To that end, the World Bank has worked closely with Omani authorities to introduce global best practices in business environment reform, adapted to local needs. These efforts are producing results: foreign direct investment is on the rise, and the regulatory framework has improved. A notable milestone is the 2020 Foreign Capital Investment Law, which eliminated minimum capital requirements and opened numerous sectors to full foreign ownership.

In parallel, the World Bank Group’s private sector arm—the International Finance Corporation (IFC)—has expanded its engagement in Oman by promoting sustainable finance and supporting private sector development. The Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), another World Bank Group institution, played a key role in mobilizing $1.2 billion in commercial financing for infrastructure projects in the Duqm Special Economic Zone—a lynchpin in Oman’s logistics and industrial diversification strategy.

The partnership also extends to human capital development, a core objective of Vision 2040. The World Bank has supported education reform, helping Oman align its curriculum with future labor market demands. Investments in STEM education, vocational training, and research are aimed at boosting Oman’s global education rankings, with goals to reach the top 20 by 2030 and top 10 by 2040.

Sustainable development is another area of impactful collaboration. In the fisheries sector, the World Bank has helped craft a national strategy to modernize the industry from traditional fishing to a high-tech, export-driven model. This transformation is already delivering results, with the sector growing by 7.5 per cent in the first three quarters of 2024 and targeting 10 per cent annual growth, significantly contributing to Oman’s non-oil GDP.

The World Bank is also supporting Oman’s efforts to build an entrepreneurial ecosystem that empowers youth. Initiatives such as innovation hubs, startup incubators, and public-private partnerships are helping unlock the potential of the nation’s young population—64 per cent of whom are under 30. Targeted support for tech startups and workforce reforms are seen as vital steps toward leveraging this demographic advantage.

Looking ahead, the road to 2040 presents both opportunities and challenges. The authors emphasize that realizing Vision 2040 will require sustained commitment, adaptability, and continued engagement with international partners. Oman’s journey can serve as a model for other nations seeking to navigate uncertainty while pursuing economic diversification, sustainability, and global integration, the authors stressed.

