MUSCAT: The Sultanate of Oman has witnessed a modest expansion in its ATM network in 2023, with approximately 40 new machines added nationwide compared to the previous year, raising the total number of machines in the country to 1417.

Despite the growing adoption of digital banking channels, ATMs remain a vital component of the country's banking infrastructure, providing essential access to cash and financial services.

According to the 2023 Central Bank of Oman (CBO) National Payments System Annual Report, Muscat continues to lead in ATM availability, boasting 565 machines, followed by Al Batinah North with 173 ATMs. Other governorates such as Al Dakhiliyah (144) and Dhofar (134) also maintain significant ATM installations, reflecting regional economic activity and population density.

While traditional banking services like ATMs remain crucial for many, Omanis are increasingly adopting digital channels such as mobile and online banking. These options offer greater convenience and flexibility, signaling a gradual shift in consumer preferences.

The modest rise in ATMs reflects ongoing demand for accessible cash withdrawal services, especially in economically vibrant regions. However, financial institutions are keen to balance this with investments in digital banking infrastructure to cater to tech-savvy consumers.

The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) and financial institutions are actively working to enhance banking services while ensuring financial inclusion across all regions. Efforts include promoting the benefits of digital banking, advancing financial literacy, and ensuring the banking system’s adaptability to meet the needs of diverse communities.

As Oman transitions toward a more digital economy, ATMs will continue to serve as a critical bridge for those who rely on traditional banking while complementing the country’s growing emphasis on electronic financial solutions.

