Muscat – Efforts to enhance tourism in South Batinah are gaining momentum, with plans for a cable car project and a new access road to Wakan Village being reviewed by Eng Masoud bin Saeed al Hashimi, Governor of South Batinah, on Sunday.

Wakan Village, located in the wilayat of Nakhal, is a sought-after destination during the winter months, drawing thousands of domestic and international visitors. Its cool climate, comparable to that of Jabal Akhdar’s villages, and stunning natural beauty make it a popular choice for tourists.

The meeting, chaired by Hashimi, focused on the design and execution of the proposed infrastructure projects. “The collaborative effort reflects the commitment of various government and local entities to develop Wakan Village as a key tourism destination, combining modern infrastructure with the preservation of its natural and cultural heritage,” Hashimi said.

The company responsible for the road construction presented detailed plans, including the layout and features of the new access route. The cable car project, which promises to offer a unique and convenient way to explore Wakan’s scenic landscape, was also discussed. Together, these developments aim to improve connectivity and enhance the visitor experience.

The meeting brought together representatives from the South Batinah governorate, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, members of the Nakhal Municipal Council, and the project’s implementing company.

This initiative aligns with the directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to develop Wakan Village as a premier tourist destination. With over 32,000 visitors recorded in 2023, the new infrastructure is expected to elevate Wakan’s status as a major landmark in Oman’s tourism landscape.

