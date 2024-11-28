Galfar Engineering & Contracting has announced that it has secured a major road dualisation order worth RO118 million ($306 million) in Oman.

The contract for the Adam-Thumrait Road Part 4 Contract was awarded by the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technology, said Galfar in its filing to Muscat Stock Exchange.

Project scope of works includes construction of 135-km-long dualised asphalt road, 241 reinforced concrete (RC) box culverts and one major interchange.

The entire project work will be completed within 39 months.

For Galfar, this comes close on the heels of a $119.5 million contract win in connection with Izki Nizwa Road dualisation project.-TradeArabia News Service

