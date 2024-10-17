Muscat: The Tender Board today awarded a number of tenders and additional works complementing different development projects to the tune of OMR216,377,944.

The tenders were awarded during the Tender Board’s 4th meeting of the year (2024), chaired by Dr. Said Mohammed Al Saqri, Minister of Economy, Chairman of the Board.

The works included the dualization of Izki-Nizwa road linking South Qarut, Birkat Al Mauz and Farq (value RO 46,874,983), the dualization of the road between Raysut and Al Mughsail in Dhofar Governorate (value RO 34,844,452) and other projects.

