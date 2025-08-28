Hong Kong will host the 10th Belt and Road Summit next month, featuring a new segment on Middle East and ASEAN markets, which will showcase high-potential projects from these two fast-growing regions.



The summit is co-organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC).



Under the theme “ Collaborate for change ‧ Shape a shared future”, the event brings together more than 90 top officials and business leaders from 18 Belt and Road countries and regions. The discussion will focus on several sectors, including finance and investment, innovation and technology, professional services, infrastructure and maritime services.

Algernon Yau, Secretary for Commercial and Economic Development, said: "Since 2013, Hong Kong's merchandise trade with Belt and Road countries and regions has grown substantially by nearly 80 percent, which is 3.2 times the growth rate of Hong Kong's external merchandise trade during the same period, reaching about $280 billion. This demonstrates Hong Kong's capabilities as an international trade and investment hub, and highlights the growth potential of Belt and Road markets.



Since the first Belt and Road Summit in 2016, the summit has facilitated around 5,400 business matching meetings and supported over 2,000 projects, originated or facilitated more than 30 deals involving over 50 companies. These agreements span key areas such as infrastructure, finance, technology, and green development.



During the summit, the project investment session, the Belt and Road deal-making, and Exhibition will highlight developments from around the world, particularly in the Middle East and ASEAN markets.

The investment project sessions will continue to cover four themes from previous editions: Energy, Natural Resources and Public Utilities; Urban Development; Transport and Logistics Infrastructure; and Innovation and Technology, showcasing over 300 investment projects across these sectors.

"New elements of the Summit include sessions featuring signature projects and market spotlights, a roundtable session promoting sustainable development, and more opportunities to exchange in the session for young business leaders," added Nicholas Ho, Commissioner for Belt and Road, Commercial and Economic Development Bureau.

The summit will take place on September 10 and 11, 2025, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

