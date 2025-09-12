HONG KONG - The 10th Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong concluded on Thursday with the signing of nine memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and the conclusion of 36 business-to-business (B2B) deals worth close to USD one billion.

The two-day summit, co-organized by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), attracted more than 6,000 participants, including senior officials, business leaders, and representatives from international organizations.

The MoUs covered areas such as dispute resolution, customs, anti-corruption, meteorology, and investment promotion, while the B2B agreements spanned finance, technology, logistics, professional services, and education sectors.

Since its launch in 2016, the Belt and Road Summit has grown into a global platform, gathering over 45,000 participants from more than 120 countries and regions, and presenting more than 2,800 projects over its 10 editions.

Organizers highlighted that Hong Kongآ’s external trade with Belt and Road countries reached USD 276 billion in 2024, an increase of 80 percent since 2013, underlining the cityآ’s role as a "super-connector" in advancing the initiative.

The summit was held under the theme "Collaborate for Change- Shape a Shared Future," gathered more than 90 speakers from 18 Belt and Road economies, reflecting a decade of cooperation since the launch of the Belt and Road Initiative in 2013.

