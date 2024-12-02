Muscat – Sarooj Construction Company, a leading player in Oman’s construction and infrastructure sector, has secured two major road construction contracts valued at a total of RO90.22mn from the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MTCIT).

The first contract, worth RO70.03mn, involves the construction of a 120-kilometer dual carriageway linking Adam to Thumrait. The project aims to enhance regional connectivity, bolster economic integration, and improve transportation efficiency across Oman, according to a company statement.

The second contract, valued at RO20.19mn, pertains to road construction at Jabal Shams. This project highlights Sarooj’s ability to manage complex engineering challenges in mountainous terrains. The single carriageway will establish a vital link in one of Oman’s most iconic and remote regions, promoting accessibility and sustainable development.

‘Together, these projects, valued at a combined total of RO90.22mn, underscore Sarooj’s capability to execute large-scale, high-impact developments that contribute to the country’s long-term progress,’ the company said.

The Adam-Thumrait dual carriageway project is being implemented in multiple phases. Earlier this month, Oman’s Tender Board, acting on behalf of MTCIT, awarded contracts for three sections of the highway, including Part 4 for RO118.37mn. Part 3 was awarded for RO70.03mn, while Part 5 was valued at RO69.79mn.

Galfar Engineering and Contracting Company was awarded the contract for Part 4 of the Adam-Thumrait dual-carriageway project, with a value of RO118mn.

Eng Yousef bin Abdullah al-Mujaini, Director General of Roads and Land Transport at MTCIT, recently said that the work on the Adam-Thumrait dual-carriageway project is expected to begin in early 2025, following the completion of contractual procedures. “Once completed, the dualisation of the Adam-Thumrait road will be one of the longest infrastructure projects undertaken by the ministry,” Mujaini added.

Sarooj, which has a proven track record in executing diverse and complex projects, reaffirmed its commitment to delivering infrastructure that not only meets immediate functional needs but also supports Oman’s broader vision of sustainable growth and innovation.

‘These awards reinforce our trusted reputation for delivering critical infrastructure projects that align with Oman’s vision for sustainable development. By combining technical expertise, innovative practices, and an unwavering commitment to quality, Sarooj continues to play a key role in shaping the sultanate’s future,’ the company said.

Sarooj has been at the forefront of Oman’s infrastructure development, offering end-to-end solutions that span road construction, civil works, and complex engineering challenges.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

