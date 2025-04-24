Riyadh - Yamama Cement Company reported a 23.51% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit to SAR 142.07 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, compared to SAR 115.03 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 0.70 at the end of March 2025, compared with SAR 0.57 in the same period a year earlier, according to the financial results.

Meanwhile, the revenues increased by 27.51% to SAR 349.02 million in Q1-25 from SAR 273.70 million in Q1-24.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the net profits in Q1-25 marked a 15.39% rise from SAR 123.12 million in Q4-24, while the revenues declined by 5.76% from SAR 370.36 million.

It is worth noting that in 2024, Yamama Cement’s net profit surged by 38.27% YoY to SAR 420.70 million from SAR 304.25 million.

