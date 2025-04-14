Osaka: The Sultanate of Oman participated on Saturday evening in the official launch ceremony of Expo 2025, which will be hosted by the Japanese city of Osaka from April 13 to October 13, 2025, under the theme “Designing the Future Society for Our Lives”, under the patronage of Emperor Naruhito of Japan.

The Sultanate of Oman was represented at the ceremony by Qais Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Vice Chairman of the Main Committee for the Sultanate of Oman’s Participation in Expo 2025 Osaka; Sayyid Said bin Sultan Al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth for Culture., Commissioner-General of the Sultanate of Oman Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka; and Dr. Mohammed bin Said Al Busaidi., Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Japan.

Qais Al Yousef explained that Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan, is a leading global platform organised since 1851, aiming to promote international understanding, cultural exchange, and innovation by showcasing countries’ experiences and achievements in various sectors.

In a statement to the Oman News Agency, he said that the importance of this event lies in its ability to bring together countries of the world under one roof, to present solutions and aspirations for a more sustainable and integrated future.

His Excellency added that, based on the Sultanate of Oman’s keenness to participate in international forums and enhance its cultural and economic communication with the world, its participation in this global event came to confirm its commitment to the principle of international cooperation and to showcase the Sultanate of Oman’s unique capabilities and assets in various fields.

His Excellency pointed out that a main committee has been formed to oversee the Sultanate of Oman’s participation in Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan, headed by His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, and including a number of relevant authorities.

A technical committee has also been formed, including representatives from various relevant authorities, along with private sector partners, to ensure a distinguished and effective participation.

His Excellency affirmed that the Sultanate of Oman’s pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan, represents an integrated cultural story under the slogan “Extended Ties,” which focuses on three main themes: people, land, and water. It embodies the Sultanate of Oman’s vision for cultural communication and showcases its contributions to innovation and sustainability.

The pavilion was designed with pure Omani creativity by Omani designers, under the supervision of the Bilarab bin Haitham Award for Architectural Design, to reflect the national identity in a modern style that meets the requirements of the event.

His Excellency the Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion said that the pavilion includes several main sections, highlighting the Sultanate of Oman’s heritage, economic opportunities, and development experiences. It also includes a store, providing a platform to showcase a range of Omani products and handicrafts, enhancing the presence of the national product at international forums.

He explained that participation in Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan, is not limited to the pavilion alone, but includes a wide range of accompanying events through which the Sultanate of Oman will showcase its economic, commercial, investment, tourism, and cultural assets.

His Excellency indicated that the Sultanate of Oman is preparing next month to organise the most important investment event within the general framework of the Expo, to showcase the promising opportunities it offers across various sectors.

The Sultanate of Oman Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan, will begin receiving visitors from Sunday, under the slogan “Sultanate of Oman - Extended Ties”which is in harmony with the general messages presented by Expo 2025 Osaka reflecting the local life in the Sultanate of Oman, which depends mainly on human communication with others.

The Sultanate of Oman has formed since ancient times a link between the three continents of the world, not only exchanging factories and ships with them, but also exporting scrolls, civilizations and arts whose historical ties and various journeys extended to all parts of the earth.

