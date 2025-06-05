Tunis - Minister of Employment and Vocational Training Riadh Chaoued announced on Wednesday in Tunis the launch of a programme to support business competitiveness and the economic empowerment of citizens through job creation.

While presiding over the signing of an agreement with the Tunisian Solidarity Bank, the Minister explained that the programme is financed by a €90 million loan agreed between Tunisia and the African Development Bank (AfDB) in September 2024.

It aims to contribute to job creation and support economic and social integration by improving the employability of job seekers and developing their skills through complementary training and entrepreneurship support.

It will also support the establishment of a self-employment system and develop and support institutional capacities to improve governance of employment, training and support programmes.

He explained that the programme consists of several elements, most notably an agreement with the Tunisian Solidarity Bank providing approximately €50 million in funding to establish around 13,000 enterprises between 2025 and 2027.

He added: “The programme is ambitious and has important social and economic dimensions. It aims to support enterprises and empower citizens economically by creating decent jobs”, emphasising that the Ministry is adopting a new results-based approach to its work.

The Minister of Employment explained that funding is now conditional on achieving specific indicators relating to complementary training, self-employment and the establishment of enterprises. He warned that if these targets are not met, the funds will not be transferred.

He pointed out that this new approach stems from past lessons, when Tunisia suffered from loans that were misused or simply consumed, and explained that the current vision is based on only resorting to loans if they are directed towards achieving concrete development goals.

The Minister of Employment said the programme to support the competitiveness of enterprises and the economic empowerment of citizens is not only for new enterprises, but also for existing enterprises that are experiencing difficulties and require financing or equipment to continue their activities and preserve jobs.

He added that the conditions for accessing financing are favourable, as project initiators are not required to provide self-financing and will not be charged interest on loans for up to 19 years.

He said he believed that these and other incentives will encourage young people and owners of small and medium-sized enterprises, whether new or existing, to start afresh or expand their activities.

The minister announced that the programme will launch on June 16 and those wishing to apply for funding can submit their applications to the Tunisian Solidarity Bank and its regional branches.

He added that the ministry is working to ensure the first batch of enterprises will receive funding in the same week.

“The types of projects will be open to all fields, and it is important that they be economically viable and capable of creating or preserving jobs,” Chouaed underscored, noting that new projects or business expansions may include agriculture, industry, services, cultural industries, and more.

The minister emphasised that the new direction of the Ministry of Employment and Vocational Training reflects a shift in its role.

It is no longer solely concerned with traditional training and employment; it has also become a direct supporter of the economic fabric by financing small and medium-sized enterprises and creating job opportunities.

He explained that this change is due to the commitment to the July 25, 2022 constitution, which considers work to be a constitutional right.

In conclusion, he said, “We work within the framework of the comprehensive state policy outlined by the President of the Republic, and we strive to play an active role in building a true social state where employment, production, and support for free enterprise are at the heart of national priorities.”

Director General of the Tunisian Solidarity Bank, Khelifa Sboui, explained that the programme aims to support vulnerable groups, particularly young people, graduates and women. Priority will be given to social and environmentally friendly projects.

He revealed that the programme provides financing of up to 200,000 dinars and aims to create 13,000 projects.

Financing is available for equipment and working capital, and the programme offers flexible conditions and special incentives for women and rural residents.

