MUSCAT - The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) signed on January 12, 2026 a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of smart cities and digital innovation applications with the Ibn Firnas Drone Centre, as part of the OPAZ’s efforts to build a prosperous, technology driven economy.

The MoU was signed by Eng Ahmed bin Hassan al Dheeb, Deputy Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones, with Mohammed bin Abdullah al Harthy, CEO of the Ibn Firnas Drone Centre.

The memorandum aims to establish a long term strategic partnership supporting the OPAZ’s efforts to adopt modern technologies to enhance operational and administrative efficiency across the areas under its supervision and to develop a smart city model through the establishment of a regulatory and technical framework.

The MoU provides for the implementation of a package of foundational projects during the first year following its signing, serving as a cornerstone for future cooperation. These include the implementation of an integrated pilot project in the many projects at the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD), considered an ideal environment for testing smart city solutions in the fields of security and safety, environmental monitoring and the improvement of logistics services.

The foundational projects also include support for the innovation ecosystem through contributing to the sponsorship and organisation of at least one hackathon focused on developing innovative solutions to challenges facing SEZAD, alongside providing technical and advisory support to participants, with the aim of positioning the zone as a leading model for smart and sustainable cities. In addition, the partnership seeks to stimulate innovation through contributing to the development of an integrated innovation ecosystem that supports start ups, attracts global digital investments; and enhances governmental and regulatory innovation through governance frameworks and the development of flexible policies to regulate and adopt smart city solutions, while guiding investors towards standards and principles aligned with this strategic direction.

Following the initial foundational year, the partnership is expected to expand to include commercial activities serving the objectives of both parties. This includes the provision by the Ibn Firnas Drone Centre of commercial services to companies operating in SEZAD, such as smart city solutions for managing and monitoring infrastructure, security and logistics using drones and AI, as well as specialised advisory services to investors and companies to support compliance with smart city requirements.

The partnership will also encompass big data projects, including contributing to the establishment of a platform for analysing data generated by smart city operations, providing insights to support decision making and improve service efficiency. In addition, a training academy possible to be established through which commercial training and qualification programmes will be launched to upskill the workforce in SEZAD in the latest digital technologies.

The signing of the MoU comes within the OPAZ’s efforts to expand its strategic partnerships with specialised national institutions, contributing to the development of special economic zones and free zones; and strengthening the Sultanate of Oman’s position as a leading regional hub in innovation and smart cities. The Ibn Firnas Drone Centre is a closed government owned company specialising in drone solutions and smart city applications.

It is worth noting that the Special Economic Zone at Duqm holds several factors supporting the success of smart city and drone projects, including an artificial intelligence zone covering an area of 18 square kilometres. In recent years, the zone has witnessed a number of successful drone trials, including surveys of the commercial quay at Port of Duqm for inspection and underwater imaging using modern technologies instead of divers, as well as another trial involving the use of drones to conduct exploratory surveys of port cranes. Additional trials have included the delivery of postal parcels and food, 360 degree aerial imaging for mapping purposes, topographical surveys and the preparation of three dimensional models of the area.

