Muscat --- The official price of Oman oil fordelivery in July 2026 reached USD 103.25.

The price of Oman oil today witnessed a decrease of USD 2.91 comparedto yesterday's price of USD 106.16.

It is worth noting that the monthly average price of Oman crudeoil for delivery in May 2026 stood at USD 124.05, reflecting an increase of USD55.90 compared to the delivery price for last April.

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