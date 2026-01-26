Suhar – The Financial Forum for Governorates, held under the theme ‘Governance, Efficiency and Impact’, began on Sunday in Suhar under the patronage of Mohammed bin Sulaiman al Kindi, Governor of North Batinah.

The two-day forum has wide participation from financial cadres representing governorates across the sultanate, alongside senior officials, director generals and specialists in public financial management.

Organised as part of national efforts to enhance financial efficiency at the governorate level, the forum seeks to strengthen principles of good governance and financial sustainability in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040. It aims to improve institutional performance, optimise the use of public resources and enhance the effectiveness of government spending.

Participants highlighted the pivotal role of governorates in supporting economic and social development, stressing that stronger financial practices are essential to align development plans with available resources and directing expenditure towards priority areas in a sustainable and systematic manner.

The forum’s agenda includes discussions on developing financial planning frameworks, improving budget preparation and implementation mechanisms, enhancing public resource management and supporting the application of financial decentralisation. Sessions also focus on financial policies and procedures in governorates, alongside presentations on best practices in financial governance and oversight.

In addition, the forum provides a platform for the exchange of expertise among finance professionals, addressing challenges facing financial departments in governorates and exploring ways to improve institutional performance and service delivery to local communities.

The forum is expected to enhance coordination and integration among governorates, supporting efforts to modernise financial systems, promote sustainable development and build a more efficient and responsive administrative and financial framework capable of meeting future development needs.

