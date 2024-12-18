MUSCAT: Nama Water Services has announced 479 job openings for Omani youth in operations and maintenance roles through its permanent contractors. Applications are open via the ‘Tawteen’ digital platform until December 25, 2025.

Qais bin Saud al Zakwani, CEO of Nama Water Services, highlighted the company’s commitment to Oman Vision 2040 through sustainable employment initiatives. “These new job opportunities align with the goals outlined in Oman Vision 2040. This initiative supports the company's strategic objectives and complements government efforts to provide sustainable employment opportunities for Omani nationals,” he said.

The company plans to create 846 permanent positions by the end of 2025, raising its Omanisation rate from 55% to 83%. "This step is not only about job creation but also about contributing to the sustainable development and future prosperity of the Sultanate of Oman,” Al Zakwani added.

Nama Water Services collaborates with the Governance Committee for the Public Services Sector and the Ministry of Labour’s Training and Development Center to fill roles in the water and wastewater sectors. The initiative also includes specialized training programs to boost skills and prepare young Omanis for careers in the industry.

“We are actively working to create job opportunities and foster professional growth through advanced training and leadership programs. By strengthening our workforce, we can ensure the delivery of cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers,” Al Zakwani affirmed.

The CEO encouraged eligible candidates to apply and take advantage of the career development and training opportunities available through the company’s strategic initiative.

