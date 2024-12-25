A high-profile government delegation has reiterated its commitment to boost Bahrainisation of jobs and pledged to co-operate with Parliament in this regard.

Several ministers and government officials yesterday attended Parliament’s session to discuss employment contracts, government accountability and the Bahrainisation of workforce.

They were present as MPs discussed a year-long probe report into alleged manpower and employment violations in government departments.

Parliament and Shura Council Affairs Minister Ghanim Al Buainain rejected accusations of government non-co-operation with the parliamentary investigation committee on employment contracts.

He said the committee’s report, totalling more than 2,047 pages, included 1,677 pages of government responses.

Mr Al Buainain clarified that out of 69 enquiries directed at 66 entities, 65 received responses, representing a 94pc response rate.

He noted that the simultaneous operation of four parliamentary investigation committees, including those on medical services, Gulf Air, employment contracts and Bahrainisation, placed additional pressure on government agencies.

Delays in responses, he said, were due to procedural requirements to ensure accuracy, but most replies were submitted a month before the report’s completion, he added.

Legal Affairs Minister and acting Labour Minister Yousif Khalaf said the government regularly reviewed labour supply contracts and their associated financial budgets through the Finance and National Economy Ministry. Some roles, he explained, required continuous outsourcing due to their nature.

“Bahrainisation requirements are often embedded as conditions for tender participation, ensuring that suppliers adhere to the stipulated quota,” he said. “These conditions are reviewed in collaboration with the Labour Ministry to guarantee mechanisms that uphold Bahrainisation objectives.”

He reiterated the government’s commitment to safeguarding public funds and optimising their use, aligning with parliamentarians’ shared goal of increasing Bahraini employment.

Mr Khalaf also noted ongoing co-ordination with Tamkeen to prepare Bahrainis for the labour market, emphasising the importance of collaboration between the government and parliament to elevate the country’s workforce.

Also present were Cabinet Affairs Minister Hamad Al Malki, Electricity and Water Affairs Minister Yasser Humaidan and Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Dr Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa.

Probe committee chairman MP Mohammed Al Rifai stressed the need to prioritise Bahraini talent in all jobs.

He criticised the lack of attendance by some labour-related entities at committee meetings. He also said roles such as IT consultants, human resource professionals and security personnel were being outsourced.

“Bahraini security guards possess unique advantages as they understand local cultural nuances and can overcome language barriers,” Mr Al Rifai said.

“Bahrainis should not just be the first choice; they must be the sole choice,” he added.

MP Mohammed Janahi called for a national strategy to reduce reliance on temporary contracts and outsourced labour. He warned that the increasing prevalence of such practices could negatively impact the social and economic development of the country.

Mr Janahi argued that temporary contracts incur higher costs compared to hiring qualified Bahrainis permanently, leading to wasted public resources.

He also pointed out alleged violations of Bahrain’s tender laws in some contracts, which he said affected the fairness and transparency of hiring practices.

Meanwhile, MP Jalal Al Mahfoodh described the lack of job stability as a pressing issue, noting its direct impact on citizens’ living standards. He called for stricter oversight of companies found manipulating labour supply contracts, emphasising the importance of protecting workers and safeguarding public funds.

The parliamentary probe panel has called for the setting up of government-owned manpower agencies, under Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, to streamline labour supply for ministries and state entities.

It’s among 22 recommendations outlined by the committee that investigated alleged manpower and employment contract violations in ministries, government bodies and companies over the past year.

The panel that came up with 21 findings said the elimination of certain roles in government structures, such as security guards, drivers and couriers, had led to increased reliance on external contracts.

It also highlighted the Voluntary Retirement Scheme, stating that the programme resulted in vacancies in government entities, leading to greater reliance on manpower agencies to fill the essential roles.

The report has been unanimously forwarded to the Cabinet for review.

