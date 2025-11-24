NIZWA - The Department of Social Development in Al Jabal Al Akhdhar organised a dialogue session entitled “National Gains and Empowerments for Women” at Higher Judicial Institute in Nizwa last week.

The event was held under the auspices of Maani bint Abdullah al Busaidiyah, Director-General of Family Development at the Ministry of Social Development. The dialogue session aims to enhance the role of Omani women in the sustainable development process and support their national gains.

The session opened with a speech by Ahmed bin Sulaiman al Toubi, Director of the Social Development Department. "Empowering women and enhancing their participation in various fields is an integral part of the state's aspirations for a prosperous society and a diversified, knowledge-based economy. Oman Vision 2040 emphasises providing an enabling environment for women that strengthens their presence in the labour market, supports their contribution to decision-making, and ensures they benefit from the opportunities the future offers," he said.

He added: "The Ministry of Social Development's efforts continue to improve services for women and provide high-quality programmes that contribute to their economic and social empowerment, in addition to supporting initiatives that enhance their role in building the family and society."

The session included three main themes. The first, presented by Thuraya bint Khalifa al Rahbiyah, Assistant Public Prosecutor in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, addressed legislation and policies supporting women. She reviewed legal developments and national initiatives that have strengthened women's rights and their participation in development.

The second theme, presented by Farida bint Sulaiman al Haimliyah from the Job Applications and Employment Opportunities Analysis Department of the General Directorate of Labor in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate. She focused on women's participation in the labour market. She highlighted the role of women in the national economy, the challenges they may face, and opportunities to support them through available initiatives and programmes.

The third theme was entitled "Women and Decision-Making" and was presented by Dr Noora bint Salim al Khaliliyah, from the Higher Judicial Institute in Nizwa. She addressed the representation of women in leadership positions in various sectors and their contribution to shaping national policies.

The session also featured an inspiring success story for Dr Sabra bint Hamad al Aufiyah, a member of the Municipal Council of Al Dakhiliyah Governorate. She is one of the women role models who overcame difficulties and challenges to achieve outstanding accomplishments in her academic and leadership work. Her success story represents a model of determination, ambition and national contribution, as she was able, through perseverance and continuous learning, to occupy a prominent position that contributes to empowering Omani women and inspiring future generations..

This session aimed to highlight the national achievements of Omani women and raise awareness of the resources and services provided by the state to support their role in line with the goals of sustainable social development and the vision of Oman's future.

