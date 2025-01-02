Muscat: The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has issued Decision No. (23-1152/2/18/2024), setting a maximum limit of 6% for non-Omani employment in network operations centres (NOCs) operated by licensees.

The move aims to enhance the role of national cadres in managing the vital telecommunications sector.

Under the decision, licensees that do not currently meet the specified percentage have an eight-month grace period to comply.

During this period, they are required to submit a detailed replacement plan, which will be reviewed and approved by TRA.

According to the decision, monthly progress reports must also be submitted to ensure compliance with the Omanisation target.

The initiative seeks to create job opportunities for Omani professionals and equip them with advanced skills to effectively manage NOCs.

It also reinforces Omanisation efforts within the telecommunications sector, ensuring a greater contribution of local talent to this critical industry.

This decision reflects TRA’s commitment to empowering national competencies and integrating them into high-tech fields.

By adopting international best practices, the authority aims to support sustainable development and enhance the quality of telecommunications services in the Sultanate of Oman.

