RIYADH — Freelancing is rapidly growing in Saudi Arabia, becoming a significant contributor to the national economy and assisting individuals. As of September 2024, over 2.25 million individuals were registered on the freelance platform, reflecting the increased demand for this flexible work option.



The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development established the "Future Work" company in 2019 with an objective of boosting the freelancing sector. It focuses on promoting modern work styles, like remote work, flexible hours, and freelancing. Its goal is to expand job opportunities, empower Saudi talent, and create a new labor market that complements the traditional system while keeping pace with global developments.



A recent report by Future Work highlights the sector's impressive growth and its alignment with Vision 2030. The report also reveals a diverse range of freelance activities. Trade and retail lead this sector with 38 percent, followed by industry 13 percent and business services 11 percent. This highlights the dynamism of the freelance market, capable of meeting the needs of various sectors.



In terms of education, the sector offers flexibility for different qualifications. Bachelor degrees are the most common with 62 percent, followed by high school graduates or less, with 31percent and holders of higher degrees with 7 percent.



Technology plays a crucial role, with digital platforms becoming essential tools for freelancers, especially in tech, information, and finance. These platforms enhance efficiency and communication, leading to greater sustainability and success.



Geographically, Riyadh has the highest concentration of freelancers with 27 percent, followed by Makkah 22 percent and the Eastern Province 14percent.



The 25-34 age group is the most active, reflecting young people's growing interest in freelancing. The report also highlights a promising trend: 3.2 million women expressed interest in entering the freelance market. This reflects the success of initiatives launched to help women participate in the economy, while balancing professional and personal lives.



According to the report, freelancers’ contribution to the GDP is significant. In 2023, it reached SR72.5 billion, representing two percent of the Kingdom's GDP. This underlines the sector's contribution to the national economy and to diversifying sources of income.



Government initiatives like the Reef program, the Social Development Bank, and the Human Resources Development Fund further support this growth by providing a supportive environment for freelancers.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).