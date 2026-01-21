Muscat – The Ministry of Labour (MoL) has launched a strategic national employment and skills development plan aimed at generating 60,000 job opportunities for Omani citizens throughout 2026. This initiative, developed in implementation of the Royal directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, seeks to accelerate the pace of employment and enhance the competitiveness of the national workforce through a robust partnership between the public and private sectors.

The employment drive is structured across three primary pathways to ensure broad coverage of the labour market. The government sector is set to provide 10,000 positions across civilian, military, and security institutions to meet actual workforce needs and improve administrative efficiency. Meanwhile, the private sector remains the main engine of economic growth, with 33,000 opportunities planned through strategic partnerships in industries such as oil and gas, tourism, and logistics. Additionally, 17,000 opportunities will be facilitated through national training and qualification programmes, including wage support and on-the-job training, to ensure that job seekers possess the practical skills required for long-term career stability.

H E Dr Mahad bin Said Baawain, Minister of Labour, emphasised that the 2026 plan goes beyond numerical targets to focus on the sustainability and quality of jobs. By aligning educational outcomes with the requirements of the national economy and utilizing clear performance indicators, the Ministry aims to create a balanced economy driven by qualified Omani talent. This integrated approach is designed to adapt to economic transformations and support the overarching goals of Oman Vision 2040.

