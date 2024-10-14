Muscat – In light of information received from the National Centre for Early Warning of Multiple Hazards regarding heavy rain expected to begin this evening, Monday, October 14, 2024, the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation has announced the suspension of studies and the transition to remote learning in several governorates.

The affected areas include Muscat, North Sharqiyah, South Sharqiyah, Central Oman, South Batinah, North Batinah, Buraimi, and the mountainous regions of Dakhiliyah and Dhahirah.

As a result, studies in educational institutions in these governorates will be suspended, and remote learning will be implemented tomorrow, Tuesday, October 15, 2024. The Ministry emphasises the importance of safety during this severe weather event and encourages everyone to stay informed.

The Ministry also advises students and educators to take necessary precautions and ensure their safety during the anticipated heavy rainfall. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops, and all are urged to follow guidance from local authorities and the National Centre for Early Warning of Multiple Hazards.

