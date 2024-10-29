Muscat: The Ministry of Labour has conducted written tests for more than 7,000 job seekers in 557 diverse job opportunities for 17 government agencies.

The Ministry of Labour conducted written tests and personal interviews for a number of young men and women seeking work at its headquarters in the Airport Heights in the Wilayat of Seeb, in addition to a number of its affiliated departments’ headquarters in various governorates of the Sultanate of Oman.

Abdullah bin Sultan Al Sunaidi, Assistant Director for Employment and Replacement in the Government Sector, said: "The tests were conducted through the central electronic employment system for (7,659) male and female job seekers . Personal interviews were also conducted for 1,721 male and female job seekers, as these young men and women job seekers competed for 557 diverse job opportunities for 17 government agencies, according to the announcement issued by the Ministry of Labour.

Al Sunaidi added that the job vacancies included in the announcement include 302 bachelor's degree holders, 64 post-general diploma holders, and 191 general diploma holders and below.

Al Sunaidi indicated that the final results of the tests and personal interviews for all test takers appear on the screens of tablet devices immediately, in front of all competitors for these job opportunities. Successful and passer-of-test candidates are notified immediately, in preparation for completing their appointment procedures.

