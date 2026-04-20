MUSCAT: Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM) , the technology arm of Public Establishment for Industrial Estates, recorded positive growth in 2025 after attracting projects valued at more than RO 8.53 million, with leased space exceeding 21,000 square metres, reflecting sustained investor interest in technology and knowledge-based sectors.

Eng Jaafar bin Ali al Ajmi, Director General of Knowledge Oasis Muscat, said cumulative investment in the oasis reached approximately RO 276.88 million by the end of 2025. The facility employs 1,671 Omani nationals and 716 expatriates. Its total area stands at around 759,566 square metres, of which 494,832 square metres are leasable, with total leased space reaching about 381,312 square metres.

He noted that the oasis hosts more than 100 government, semi-government and private entities operating in information and communication technology, innovation and digital services, reinforcing its role as a specialised hub for the knowledge economy and advanced technologies. The site also accommodates national and regional data centres serving government entities, financial institutions and technology firms, alongside specialised cybersecurity and cloud service centres, positioning it among the largest data hosting clusters in the Sultanate of Oman.

The total value of projects currently under implementation is estimated at RO 30.8 million, underscoring ongoing efforts to strengthen infrastructure and enhance the investment environment to attract high-value projects.

Eng Jaafar bin Ali al Ajmi, Director General of Knowledge Oasis Muscat.

Among the key developments is a multi-storey parking facility designed to provide around 1,500 parking spaces in addition to office and service areas, with an estimated cost of RO 8.4 million. The project is 10 per cent complete and is scheduled for completion in May 2027. Another project involves the maintenance and rehabilitation of Building No. 2, aimed at improving operational efficiency through comprehensive upgrades. Valued at RO 1.2 million, it is 40 per cent complete and expected to be delivered in August.

Work is also progressing on a mixed-use investment building, which will include office and commercial space. The project, valued at RO 12 million, is 55 per cent complete and targeted for completion in the first quarter of 2027.

Al Ajmi highlighted a solar energy project as one of the oasis’s most significant initiatives. Designed to generate 1.5 megawatts of electricity, it aims to enhance sustainability and reduce reliance on conventional energy sources. The project, with an estimated cost of RO 1 million, is currently about 40 per cent complete and is expected to be finished by September 2026.

In parallel, the Knowledge Oasis Muscat International School project, being developed by an investor, is nearing completion at over 95 per cent. The RO 8.2 million development will cater to all educational levels and is expected to open for the 2026/2027 academic year, serving employees and nearby communities.

The oasis is also coordinating with relevant authorities on a road dualisation project linking its entrance to the Sultan Qaboos Integrated Centre for Cancer Treatment and Research over a one-kilometre stretch, aimed at improving traffic flow, safety and infrastructure efficiency.

Al Ajmi said these initiatives form part of a broader development plan to enhance infrastructure and maintain a competitive investment environment aligned with Oman Vision 2040. He added that the next phase will focus on attracting high-quality projects that reinforce Madayn’s role as a national hub for technology and innovation, supporting economic diversification and strengthening the Sultanate of Oman’s position as an investment destination.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).