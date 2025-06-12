Muscat: Oman is shifting from strategic planning to full-scale implementation across critical sectors, signalling a new phase in the country’s economic transformation under Vision 2040, officials and analysts say.

Rather than : announcing new visions or frameworks, the government’s current focus is on delivery capability — ensuring that policies translate into measurable results. A series of recently achieved milestones reflect not only policy ambition but also an evolving governance model aimed at synchronised execution across ministries, funds, and agencies.

“This is the most delivery-focused phase Oman has seen since the launch of Vision 2040,” a senior economic adviser told Oman Observer. “You’re witnessing the machinery of government pivot from design to delivery — and that is a fundamental shift.”

The alignment between fiscal management, infrastructure development, and social protection reforms is becoming clearer. For instance, the improved sovereign credit rating (BB+ with Positive Outlook) follows closely after Oman recorded a budget surplus of RO 931 million and reduced public debt to RO15.1 billion — all pointing to tight coordination between the Ministry of Finance, the Debt Management Office, and national investment arms.

Similarly, the operational launch of the Duqm Refinery, a keystone project under Oman’s downstream strategy, came in tandem with the announcement of RO 1.6 billion in logistics and maritime investment opportunities. Analysts view this convergence as an indicator of delivery synchronisation across economic clusters.

Nowhere is the integrated reform approach more evident than in the rollout of Oman’s new Social Protection System, which merges pension schemes and unifies social assistance policies.

This shift, led by the Ministry of Social Development and the Ministry of Labour, represents one of the most complex institutional integrations in recent years.

Meanwhile, SME inclusion has moved from rhetoric to quantifiable progress: 7% of total government contracts in 2023 — worth over RO 53 million — were awarded to small and medium-sized enterprises. Crucially, these figures are being tracked in real time through digital platforms, allowing for better accountability and feedback.

In agriculture, the sharp rise in cultivated land to 276,000 feddans and over 10% growth in output reflects not only increased funding but also operational improvements in how irrigation, land allocation, and agri-finance are coordinated.

At Muscat International Airport, passenger traffic surpassed 11.5 million in 2023 — a post-pandemic high.

But beyond the numbers lies a deeper transformation: the Civil Aviation Authority and Oman Airports are now aligned under a shared delivery framework, focusing on seasonal readiness, connectivity expansion, and aviation-linked tourism strategies.

Policy coherence is increasingly embedded in delivery processes. “The difference now is that ministries aren’t just pushing their own initiatives — there’s vertical and horizontal alignment,” noted a policy specialist from the Oman Vision 2040 Follow-up Unit. “Delivery is becoming institutionalised.”

This emerging delivery culture is being supported by new digital dashboards, key performance indicator (KPI) tracking systems, and inter-ministerial coordination units — tools rarely discussed in public discourse but critical to long-term success.

While early gains are notable, sustaining this momentum requires institutional stamina, talent pipelines, and adaptive leadership. Oman’s real test, experts argue, will be maintaining this delivery-driven mindset through leadership transitions, fiscal cycles, and global economic headwinds.

As Oman moves deeper into the Vision 2040 implementation decade, the shift from what is planned to what is delivered may well determine the long-term credibility — and success — of its national transformation.

