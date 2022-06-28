Muscat - As part of the official visit paid by the President Abdul Fattah el Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Sultanate of Oman, governments of the two countries on Tuesday have inked six MoUs, 2 agreements and 3 executive programmes at Al Alam Palace.

The two countries, represented by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) and the Egyptian Competition Authority join hands to enhance practices aimed at combating monopoly. The MoCIIP has also signed a MoU with the General Authority for Investment and Free Zone on promoting investment, and with the Egyptian Export Promotion Center on exports development.

In the field of establishing and managing industrial zones, a MoU was signed between the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) and the Egyptian Industrial Development Authority. Another a MoU was inked between the government of the Sultanate of Oman represented by the Environment Authority and the government of the Arab Republic of Egypt represented by the Ministry of Environment in the field of environmental protection. The two governments have also joined hands to expand mutual recognition of the marine certificates for navigators issued by the Sultanate of Oman and the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The governments of the two counties also signed a cooperation agreement in various spheres, including maritime transport and ports and astronomical and geophysical research.

The two countries signed three executive programmes on youth and sports, career and training, and higher education, scientific research and innovation.

In a statement to Oman News Agency, the Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Hasan Shoukry affirms that signing these agreements would bolster vistas of cooperation between the Sultanate of Oman and Egypt, asserting that the implementation of these pacts expected to generate tangible incomes that benefit the two countries.

Oman Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaid said to ONA, “The Omani-Egyptian Joint Committee would help the Sultanate of Oman and Egypt to double the volume of trade and investment exchange”.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

