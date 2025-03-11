Muscat: The Consumer Protection Authority seized more than 115,000 violating products during 2024, covering various sectors.

The most prominent of these were expired products, totaling over 41,000 items, with Dhofar Governorate topping the list with 48% compared to other administrations and governorates.

Additionally, the circulation of some products was banned, with over 16,000 items seized, where Dhofar ranked first with 66%.

In terms of chewing and smokeless tobacco of various types, more than 15,000 products were seized, with Muscat Governorate leading at 43%.

Regarding clothing and products violating public decency, over 10,000 items were seized, with North Al Sharqiyah topping the list at 52%.

Moreover, the circulation of electronic cigarettes and shisha was banned with more than 7,000 products seized, where Muscat Governorate led with 99% compared to other administrations.

The overall index of seized products for 2024 decreased by 18% compared to 2023.

This decline is attributed to reductions in several sectors, most notably the standards and measurements sector, which recorded a 95% decrease, the chewing and smokeless tobacco sector with a 48% decrease, and the counterfeit and imitation sector with a 49% decrease.

This decrease is attributed to the increased awareness and commitment of suppliers to the regulatory laws that safeguard consumer rights and help avoid violations.

The Consumer Protection Authority affirmed that it will spare no effort in strengthening its regulatory and inspection efforts to ensure a safe market for consumers and safeguard their rights as guaranteed by law.

It also urges consumers to report any violations observed in the markets through various communication channels.

