Musandam – Work on the Dibba Archaeological Site Visitors Centre has officially commenced, led by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism in partnership with OQ Exploration and Production Company and the Governor’s Office. The launch ceremony was attended by H E Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said al Busaidi, Governor of Musandam.

The centre, covering an area of 17,562 square metres, is designed to showcase the rich history of Dibba, including archaeological excavation zones dating back to the Bronze Age. His Excellency Eng. Ibrahim bin Saeed al Kharousi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for Heritage, highlighted the project’s significance in promoting cultural tourism and preserving Oman’s heritage.

He emphasised that the centre will offer an integrated educational experience, blending historical presentations with innovative artifact displays. The initiative aims to boost cultural tourism, create job opportunities, and empower local businesses while positioning Musandam as a key destination for heritage tourism in Oman.

Eng. Ahmed bin Saeed al Azkawi, CEO of OQ Exploration and Production, noted that the project reflects OQ’s commitment to social responsibility. Since 2020, the company has invested over RO4mn in various urban, environmental, and tourism projects across Musandam.

The Dibba Archaeological Site Visitors Centre is set to serve as a cultural landmark, enhancing the region’s appeal to both local and international visitors.

