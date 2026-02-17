Muscat: In accordance with regulations governing unmanned aircraft (drones) in the Sultanate of Oman, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued new directives outlining procedures for the sale and registration of drones.

The Authority stated that all points of sale dealing in unmanned aircraft must hold a valid commercial license and fully comply with applicable regulatory requirements.

Authorised retailers are required to register all drones through the AirPortal platform and complete the transfer of ownership to the buyer’s account via the Serb application before handing over the aircraft.

Individuals wishing to purchase drones have been advised to buy only from authorised outlets and ensure that the ownership transfer is completed by the seller through the Serb application prior to taking possession.

The CAA emphasised the importance of adhering to all relevant regulations and procedures. It warned that any sale, trade, or operation of unmanned aerial vehicles outside approved channels may result in legal accountability, with appropriate action taken in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

