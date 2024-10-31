Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, and the Kingdom of Cambodia on Wednesday explored means of enhancing bilateral cooperation in the field of food security.

This came when Dr. Saud Hamoud Al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources received in his office Dr. Osman Hassan, Senior Minister and In-Charge of Special Mission for Islamic Affairs of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

The two sides reviewed investment opportunities and means of exchanging expertise.

