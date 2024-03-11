Muscat – Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) has announced plans for a forum addressing Oman-Brazil investments and an exhibition focusing on Brazilian goods and services, scheduled to take place from May 7 to 9 in Muscat.

The announcement was made during the Omani-Brazilian Business Forum held recently in Sao Paulo, Brazil. OCCI, in collaboration with the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, organised the forum with the objective of boosting trade between Oman and Brazil and establishing a common platform for Omani and Brazilian companies.

Rashid Amer al Maslahi , First Deputy-Chairman of OCCI, informed that the Sao Paulo forum aligned with the strategic directions set by the Board of Directors of the chamber to expand economic diversification and enhance the business environment through engagements with various commercial institutions and Brazilian companies.

He emphasised that the forum aimed to showcase investment opportunities in Oman, which make it attractive to South American countries, particularly Brazil.

Maslahi highlighted Oman’s geographical location, positioning it as a potential hub for re-exporting Brazilian products to emerging markets, expressing hope that Brazil will serve as a gateway for Omani products and investments into the South American continent.

He revealed that Brazilian companies have been invited to participate in the Oman-Brazil Investment Forum and an accompanying exhibition.

Maslahi stressed OCCI’s commitment to providing necessary facilities for the success of the conference, which is anticipated to foster new business partnerships benefiting both Omani and Brazilian markets.

Dr Abdullah bin Masoud al Harthi, member of OCCI, stated that the chamber’s objective is to explore cooperation between the two countries, facilitating events that bring together Omani and Brazilian commercial, industrial and investment companies.

He noted the willingness of Brazilian companies to enter the Omani market and compete for opportunities in sectors such as energy, mining, food security, health and infrastructure.

The Sao Paulo forum included bilateral meetings between Brazilian companies and institutions and members of an OCCI delegation to identify investment opportunities and facilities provided to Brazilian companies.

