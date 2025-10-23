Muscat – The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources has issued a decision banning the import of live birds and their products from three regions due to animal health concerns.

Ministerial Resolution No. 244/2025, issued by H.E. Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, prohibits the import of live birds, their products, derivatives, and offal from Ardabil Province in the Islamic Republic of Iran,Drenthe Province in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and the Veneto Region in the Italian Republic.



The decision is based on the Veterinary Quarantine Law issued by Royal Decree No. 45/2004 and its executive regulations issued under Ministerial Resolution No. 107/2008.



According to the ministry, the ban will remain in effect until the reasons for its implementation no longer exist and an official decision is made to lift it.

Products and derivatives that have been heat-treated or processed in accordance with the Terrestrial Animal Health Code of the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) are exempt from the ban.

