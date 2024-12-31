MUSCAT: The Board of Directors of A’Saffa Foods SAOG has announced an ambitious expansion plan to significantly increase its broiler chicken production capacity. The plan will see production grow from the current 48 million birds per year to an impressive 60 million birds annually.

This expansion aligns with A’Saffa Foods’ commitment to meet the growing demand for high-quality poultry products in Oman and beyond. The increase in production capacity reflects the company’s proactive approach to address food security challenges while cementing its position as a leader in the poultry sector.

A spokesperson for A’Saffa Foods stated that the move is part of the company’s strategic five-year growth plan. “This step represents our dedication to ensure sustainable growth and meet the rising demand from our customers, while continuing to deliver premium halal poultry products.” The company’s investment in this expansion underscores its role in contributing to Oman’s food security, supporting the nation’s economic development under Oman Vision 2040. With increased production, A’Saffa Foods aims to further strengthen its supply chain, enhance operational efficiency and create additional employment opportunities in the Sultanate of Oman.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

