MUSCAT: In a dedicated booth at the 5th Duqm Forum, Al Sharqiyah South Governorate participated as part of the ongoing efforts to enhance integration and cooperation between all public and private entities across the Sultanate of Oman.

According to Salim bin Khadem al Hashmi, Director of the Planning and Investment Department in Al Sharqiyah South Governorate, this approach reflects the governorate’s commitment to collaboration with various sectors, especially as this forum focuses on the blue economy and the investment opportunities it offers. The organisers extended an invitation to the governorate because its comparative advantage aligns with the forum’s goals and aspirations.

Al Hashmi highlighted the governorate’s participation, emphasising key opportunities in sectors such as fish farming, fisheries, fish-related industries, and fish-derived oils, all of which provide promising investment opportunities. The governorate also has several ports, which create additional investment prospects, particularly for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Moreover, the governorate offers eco-tourism opportunities, especially with the Turtle Reserve, a critical environmental asset that attracts tourists from all over the world. The governorate also boasts numerous beachfronts, which present further investment opportunities that SMEs can capitalise on.

In addition, Al Hashmi noted that large companies and factories, such as Oman LNG and Oman-India Fertiliser Company, operate within the governorate, utilising its waterfronts for production and export to foreign markets. These opportunities further enhance the region’s investment appeal and promise even greater potential in the near future.

The governorate is also focusing on key development projects, such as the Khor Al Batha project, which is a fertile environment for investment. Al Hashmi explained that the governorate is working on preparing the basic infrastructure for this project, including dredging and cleaning the Khor. Once completed, the sites will be offered for investment, positively impacting both the local and national economy.

Additional projects include the Sur Public Park, which offers a range of investment opportunities, and the Al Ashkharah waterfront in the Wilayat of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali, which presents a variety of investment components. Furthermore, a comprehensive and multi-purpose port in the same Wilayat is being developed, encompassing tourism, environmental, and maritime opportunities.

Al Hashmi emphasised that all these projects will contribute to the growth of the SME sector and create numerous job opportunities for the residents of these wilayats and the governorate as a whole.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).