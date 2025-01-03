Al Hamra, Dakhliyah – Al Hoota Cave, nestled in the Dakhiliyah governorate, has reported a remarkable surge in visitors following the introduction of two new features: a suspended rope course for thrill-seekers and electric carts to enhance accessibility within the cave. Visitor numbers in 2024 exceeded 43,000, showcasing its growing popularity as a must-visit tourist destination.

Shams bin Abdullah al Hattali, a tour guide at the site, highlighted the recent additions as key enhancements designed to facilitate visitor movement and attract adventure enthusiasts. He explained that the cave, which stretches over 5 kilometres, has two entrances. The first, located in Hawiyah village, serves as the entry point for waters descending from the mountains, while the second entrance has been prepared to allow tourists to explore up to 500 metres inside the cave.

The cave boasts water lakes with depths exceeding 20 metres, and its striking limestone formations captivate visitors. The cave is also home to a variety of unique wildlife, including long-tailed bats, rare spiders, and blind fish.

Visitors can also explore the geological museum situated on the upper floor of the reception building. Sulaiman bin Salem Al Subhi, Manager of the Geological Exhibition, noted: “The exhibition offers an in-depth look into the region’s unique geological nature and the formation of Al Hoota Cave over geological eras. Visitors can also learn about the genetic evolution of blind fish, rare spiders, and the role of water in shaping stalagmites and stalactites.”

Open to the public throughout the week, Al Hoota Cave continues to attract nature and adventure enthusiasts with its blend of natural beauty and geological history, cementing its status as a valuable tourist treasure.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

