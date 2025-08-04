The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in Oman has said that a passenger is not entitled to claim compensation from the air carrier in cases of Force majeure. At the same time, it added that airlines must ensure the rights of passngers with disabilities.

Force majeure is a clause in contracts that excuses parties from fulfilling their contractual obligations when an unforeseen, uncontrollable event prevents them from doing so.

The cases that come under Force Majeure are War/Political unrest, Fuel supplier issues, unlawful acts, sabotage, security reasons, weather conditions, airport closure, medical reasons, bird strikes, manufacturing defects, unexpected issues affecting flight, strikes,

air traffic control and aircraft load-related issues.

Passengers with disabilities

The passenger must inform the air carrier of their condition and the required equipment/devices when making a confirmed reservation.

The passenger is not obligated to sign any waiver of their rights or be entitled to services under the provisions of these regulations.

The air carrier must ensure that the passenger with disabilities or special requirements receives their mobility aids and equipment. In case of damage or loss, compensation must be provided for their value.

If the air carrier fails to provide an alternative flight or the required services, the passenger shall be compensated with 200% of the total ticket value for the confirmed reservation

