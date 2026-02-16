Oman Air has announced the launch of a new direct service between Dubai and Salalah, commencing July 3, 2026.

Operating three times per week year-round, the route will further strengthen connectivity to the Dhofar Governorate while expanding travel options for both residents and international visitors in time for khareef season.

The introduction of the service reflects growing demand between Salalah and Dubai and underscores Oman Air’s continued commitment to enhancing domestic connectivity and strengthening regional corridors across the GCC.

Con Korfiatis, CEO, Oman Air, said, “The launch of our Dubai-Salalah service highlights our strategic commitment to strengthening regional connectivity in line with Oman’s national priorities. Demand for access to and from Salalah continues to grow, and we are adding capacity where we’re able to, providing more choices for travel while actively supporting tourism growth and economic activity in the Governorate. Oman Air remains a key enabler of connectivity and economic diversification under Oman Vision 2040.”

Oman Air has consistently increased capacity in response to rising demand. In January 2026, available seats to Salalah increased by 20% compared to the previous year.

During the 2025 khareef season, capacity was increased by 15%, enabling greater access for visitors during the peak tourism period. The airline also recently launched its first direct Moscow–Salalah charter service, targeting the growing Russian leisure market and expected to bring more than 7,000 visitors to the Governorate, providing a meaningful boost to tour operators and local businesses.

Further schedule enhancements, including expanded services during Ramadan, will continue to provide guests with increased flexibility and travel options throughout the year.

Tickets for the new direct Dubai–Salalah flights to Salalah will be available for booking from Monday, February 16, 2026, ahead of the service’s launch on July 3, 2026.

