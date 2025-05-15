Muscat – Abraj Energy Services has signed a contract with BP Oman to provide a drilling rig for operations in Block 61, with the rig expected to become operational in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The agreement was formalised on the sidelines of the Oman Petroleum & Energy Show (OPES) and Oman Sustainability Week (OSW) 2025.

This partnership is set to reinforce Abraj’s position as a reliable and leading partner in Oman’s oil and energy sector.

The contract also reflects Abraj’s continued commitment to operational excellence, occupational safety, and the delivery of innovative services and solutions that support and advance the energy sector in Oman.

In a statement to Oman News Agency, Eng Saif bin Said al Hamhami, CEO of Abraj Energy Services, said, “We are proud of this strategic partnership with BP Oman to provide a drilling rig in Block 61, building on a collaboration that has spanned more than a decade in the drilling services sector. This marks a new milestone in our efforts to expand our operational reach and strengthen our presence in the local market through high-quality, impactful projects.”

Hamhami added that the agreement demonstrates the strategic partners’ confidence in Abraj’s efficiency and capability to deliver safe, effective operational solutions that adhere to the highest international standards.

He emphasised the company’s steadfast commitment to maximising in-country value, investing in the development of national talent, and enhancing operational sustainability.

